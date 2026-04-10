Telangana HC Grants Pawan Khera One-Week Transit Anticipatory Bail

The FIR against Khera is registered at Guwahati Crime Branch police station, under Sections 175(false statement in connection with an election), 35, 36, 318 (Cheating), 338, (forgery of valuable will, security etc.), 337(Forgery of record of Court or of public register, etc.), 340(Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(Defamation) of BNS.