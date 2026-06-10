Global Leaders, Diaspora Congratulate Modi as He Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM

Narendra Modi became India’s longest-serving elected prime minister on Wednesday.
He has completed 4,399 consecutive days in office.
Business leaders and members of the Indian diaspora congratulated Modi and credited his leadership across three democratic mandates.
US Senators, business leaders and members of the Indian diaspora have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, with several describing his tenure as "nothing short of transformational".
On Wednesday, Modi crossed the milestone of 4,399 consecutive days in office, overtaking the record previously held by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Reacting to the development, John Cornyn, Republican Senator from Texas and co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, posted on X: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates."
Senator Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee, also extended his congratulations, stating: “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi who has become the country's longest-serving prime minister. Under PM Modi's leadership, the US-India partnership has truly become comprehensive, global, and strategic.”
American singer Mary Millben referred to Modi as her friend while offering congratulations on “becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister.”
“You have outlasted consecutive US Presidents, some with whom you had great relationship and others you have had great grace towards, yet you never wavered in exercising clear diplomacy that upheld the interests of the Indian people coupled with the health of our two countries,” Millben said.
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, also congratulated Modi and described the achievement as leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates.
Nehru, who was first elected prime minister in 1952, took oath on May 13 and remained in office until May 27, 1964, serving a total of 4,398 days.
His earlier period in office between 1947 and 1952 was as head of the interim government, before India had institutionalised and conducted elections.
Former prime minister Indira Gandhi served for a total of 14 years between 1966 and 1984, though her tenure was interrupted after she lost the 1977 general election held following the lifting of the Emergency.
(with PTI inputs)