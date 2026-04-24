Gauhati High Court Rejects Pawan Khera’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Summary of this article
The FIR was filed over claims that Sharma held foreign passports and owned undisclosed overseas assets.
Khera’s counsel argued the case was politically motivated and said arrest was unnecessary.
BJP leaders welcomed the order and accused Congress of spreading misinformation.
The Gauhati High Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
A legal team representing the Assam Congress moved the High Court on Monday on Khera’s behalf. The matter was heard on Tuesday by Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia, who reserved the order after more than three hours of arguments from both sides.
Appearing via video link, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that remarks made by the Chief Minister in response to Khera’s allegations indicated “political vendetta”, according to PTI. He also submitted that Khera was not a flight risk and that arrest was unnecessary.
The case
The FIR was lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on 5 April over Khera’s allegations that she held passports issued by the UAE and Egypt, owned undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, and had a company in the United States. Sharma and the Chief Minister have denied the claims.
Following the complaint, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered a case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including making false statements in connection with an election, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, intentional insult likely to provoke a breach of peace, and defamation.
A police team also searched Khera’s residence in Delhi on April 7.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala criticised Khera after the court order, accusing the Congress of targeting Assam and spreading misinformation. He said Khera had gone silent after making allegations against Assam, Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi using forged documents.