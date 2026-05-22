Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati HC Set To Review Fresh Plea In Bail Hearing Twist

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas'
Published at:

Fresh submissions, conflicting investigation findings and continued public attention have kept the high-profile matter under close scrutiny across Assam.

Zubeen Garg Death
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati HC To Hear Bail Plea Again Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Zubeen Garg's death case hearing returns as Gauhati HC reviews Mahanta’s fresh bail submissions.

  • Seven accused reportedly named, with four facing murder-related charges in the Assam investigation.

  • Singapore findings differed, but Zubeen Garg's investigation in Assam continues independently and actively.

The Zubeen Garg death case remains under intense public and legal focus as the Gauhati High Court prepares to hear the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta once again. The matter, linked to the death of the popular Assamese singer, has emerged as one of Assam’s most closely watched investigations, drawing attention beyond legal circles.

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati HC To Review Fresh Submissions

The upcoming hearing marks the second time Mahanta’s bail petition will be considered before the bench led by Justice Mitali Thakuria. During the previous hearing held on May 15, concerned parties had been directed by the court to submit an additional affidavit before May 18.

The court is now expected to examine these fresh submissions along with supporting documents before deciding regarding, along with supporting documents, before arriving at a decision on Zubeen Garg Death Investigation And Conflicting Findings

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Zubeen Garg Death Investigation And Conflicting Findings

The case stems from the death of singer Zubeen Garg during a swimming incident near Lazarus Island in Singapore last September. He had reportedly travelled there ahead of an event organised under the NEIF banner.

Following the incident, Assam Police CID formed a Special Investigation Team and later filed a chargesheet in December. Reports suggest that seven accused were named, with four reportedly booked under murder charges, significantly intensifying public debate around the case.

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A separate probe conducted by the Singapore Police reportedly reached a different conclusion. According to reports, no evidence of foul play had been found during the foreign investigation. However, Assam authorities have maintained that the local investigation continues independently.

The matter gained further attention after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the Assembly. The case had been described by him as a “plain and simple murder”.

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While no final ruling has yet emerged, Friday’s hearing could prove significant in determining the next legal step in the Zubeen Garg death case.

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