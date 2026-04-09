Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima, Singer Papon Cast Their Votes

Summary of this article
Assam Assembly Elections 2026: See Zubeen Garg's family cast votes in Dispur.
Garima Saikia Garg votes despite illness, urges justice in death case.
Voter turnout reaches 38.92 percent by 11 am across Assam polling.
The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 saw an emotional moment in Dispur as Zubeen Garg’s family stepped out to vote, blending personal grief with public responsibility. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, cast their votes amid ongoing polling, reminding citizens of the importance of participation.
Garima’s presence stood out, especially as she had only recently been discharged from the hospital. Despite her condition, she chose to show up at the polling booth, underscoring that civic duty often goes beyond personal discomfort.
Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, votes despite health concerns
Speaking to reporters, it was shared by Garima that voting had always been a shared ritual with her late husband. It was stated by her that, although she was physically unwell, she had still come forward to exercise her right.
She also addressed the ongoing legal case linked to Zubeen Garg’s death, expressing hope that justice would be delivered soon. It was emphasised that the family continues to pursue accountability, with faith in the legal process.
Assam Assembly Elections 2026 see emotional appeal from family
Palmee Borthakur, the singer’s sister, also used the moment to urge voters to make informed choices. It was conveyed by her that citizens should vote wisely if they want a government that reflects their expectations.
The polling in Assam continued steadily, with voter turnout reaching 38.92 per cent by 11 am, according to Election Commission data. Across constituencies, public participation remained strong, with several prominent figures stepping out to vote.
Zubeen Garg’s death last year remains a sensitive subject, with investigations already having moved to court proceedings. As the elections unfold, his family’s presence at the polling booth adds a deeply human layer to the democratic process.