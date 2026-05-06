Rahul Gandhi Asks If ‘Ghuspethiya’ Tag Fits BJP MPs, Alleges ‘Vote Chori’

LoP claims every sixth BJP MP won through irregularities; says party would fall below 140 seats in fair polls.

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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In a post in Hindi on X, he also claimed that the party would struggle to cross 140 seats if elections were held fairly. Photo: IMAGO; Representative image
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  • Rahul Gandhi questioned if BJP MPs should be termed “ghuspethiya”.

  • He alleged that every sixth BJP MP won through “vote chori”.

  • Gandhi claimed BJP would not cross 140 seats in fair elections.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of winning a section of its seats through alleged “vote chori”, questioning the legitimacy of several of its MPs.

According to PTI, Gandhi said that “every sixth BJP MP” in the Lok Sabha had secured victory through electoral manipulation and asked whether such members should be termed “ghuspethiya”, using the BJP’s own phrasing. In a post in Hindi on X, he also claimed that the party would struggle to cross 140 seats if elections were held fairly.

"Through vote theft, sometimes individual seats are stolen, and at other times, an entire government. Of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP secured seat through vote chori," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Reported PTI, Gandhi extended his criticism to Haryana, alleging institutional interference in the electoral process. "They are not hard to identify - should we, in the BJP's own parlance, label them 'ghuspethiya'? And what of Haryana? There, the entire government itself is an 'ghuspethiya'. The very institutions they keep in their pockets - the ones they manipulate to distort voter lists and the electoral process - are themselves 'remote-controlled'," he said.

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He further added, "Their real fear is the truth. For if fair elections were to be held, they would not be able to win even 140 seats today."

PTI reported that Gandhi had made similar remarks a day earlier, describing the BJP’s victories in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections as a “theft” of the mandate and linking them to a broader concern about democratic processes.

"Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss.They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal's mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy," Gandhi had said in a post on X.

"Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India," he said.

According to PTI, the BJP removed the Trinamool Congress from power in West Bengal and secured a third consecutive term in Assam after the Assembly election results were declared on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

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