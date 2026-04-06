Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi, Vijayan of ‘Arrogant’ Rule Ahead of Kerala Polls

Summary of this article
Gandhi alleges a “hidden hand” of the BJP supporting the ruling LDF in Kerala.
Slams LDF’s “Who else” slogan as arrogant, urging leadership rooted in humility and public service.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being “arrogant”, alleging they believe in ruling over people rather than working with them.
Addressing an election rally in Mala, Gandhi said the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls were a contest between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF, which he claimed was being tacitly supported by the BJP. “There is a hidden hand helping the LDF,” he said, adding that even CPI(M) workers would admit the government was not functioning as a true Left administration.
He alleged that the BJP views the Congress and the UDF as its primary political rival in Kerala and nationally. As evidence, he claimed Modi speaks about religion and temples elsewhere but avoids raising issues such as the Sabarimala gold controversy in Kerala to shield the state government.
Gandhi also accused central agencies of selectively targeting opposition leaders. “They took away my government house, my (Parliamentary) membership, interrogated me and filed cases against me because I attack them. But the chief minister and his family are not touched. There is no ED or CBI action against him,” he said.
Calling the contest a “partnership” between the BJP and the LDF, Gandhi urged voters to recognise “who the partner is”, alleging the BJP spreads division and violence across the country.
He criticised the LDF’s “Who else” campaign slogan featuring Vijayan, calling it “the height of arrogance” and an insult to the people of Kerala. “The chief minister is not a god that he is the only person to rule Kerala,” he said, urging its removal.
Gandhi said such a “born to rule” mindset was shared by leaders like Modi, Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as sections of the Left. He stressed that leadership should be rooted in humility and partnership with the public.
Citing past Congress leaders such as K. Karunakaran, Oommen Chandy and A. K. Antony, Gandhi said they exemplified governance based on public service and respect for people.
(with PTI inputs)