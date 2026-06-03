DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister

DK Shivakumar was officially sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Thirteen ministers, including a Deputy Chief Minister, took the oath of office alongside the new Chief Minister.
Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the high-profile ceremony at Lok Bhavan.
State Congress President D K Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, succeeding Siddaramaiah who resigned from the top post on May 28. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, according to PTI.
The leadership transition follows Shivakumar’s election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30. Having previously served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar takes charge alongside thirteen ministers, including a new Deputy Chief Minister, who also took their oaths during the event.
Holding a copy of the Constitution, Shivakumar took the oath in the name of his revered seer, "Gangadhar Ajja". Reported PTI, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by a galaxy of senior political figures, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, alongside Chief Ministers of other Congress-ruled states, top party leaders, and various dignitaries were also present at the venue. Furthermore, PTI reported that religious leaders representing all major communities, including the heads of various influential maths, attended the event to witness the formation of the new government.
(With inputs from PTI)