Assembly Elections 2026: Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote In Jorhat, Says ‘New Assam’ Will Emerge After Polls

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote for the Assembly polls in the state on Thursday and asserted that a powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam will emerge after the elections.
Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise along with his mother Dolly Gogoi in Jorhat, he said the new government in the state will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of all people.
"Today is an important day for Assam. People are going to play a decisive role for the future of Assam," the Congress leader said.
"A powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam will emerge after the results are declared. It will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of people," he added.
Earlier in the day, he appealed to all voters of the state to come out in large numbers and exercise their Constitutional rights to secure their future.
Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates.
In the high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to wrest power after being ousted in 2016.
In a post on Facebook, Gogoi said this was an important day for all people of Assam, and everyone should come out to exercise their Constitutional rights.
"Today, in the interest of building a new Assam, in the interest of securing our present and future, it is essential that we vote with our conscience. I wish everyone who came out to vote for the first time all the best. Jai Aai Assam," Gogoi wrote in Assamese.
The deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha is contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam.