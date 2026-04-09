Gaurav Gogoi Urges Voters to Turn Out as Assam Polling Begins

Summary of this article
Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am, with 722 candidates in the fray.
Gogoi appealed to voters to exercise their constitutional rights and vote “with our conscience” for Assam’s future.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday urged voters across the state to turn out in large numbers and exercise their constitutional rights to shape their future.
Polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am, with 722 candidates in the fray.
In this high-stakes election, the ruling BJP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress is attempting to return to power after its defeat in 2016.
In a Facebook post, Gogoi described the day as crucial for the people of Assam and called on everyone to participate in the democratic process.
"Today, in the interest of building a new Assam, in the interest of securing our present and future, it is essential that we vote with our conscience. "I wish everyone who came out to vote for the first time all the best. Jai Aai Assam," Gogoi wrote in Assamese.
Gogoi, who is also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, is contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam.
(with PTI inputs)