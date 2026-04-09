Gaurav Gogoi Urges Voters to Turn Out as Assam Polling Begins

Assam Congress chief and the party's candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi files his nomination ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Jorhat district. | Photo: @INCAssam/X via PTI

Assam Congress chief and the party's candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi files his nomination ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Jorhat district. | Photo: @INCAssam/X via PTI