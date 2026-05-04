Can Anyone Stop Himanta? BJP Storms Past Majority In Assam

A central plank of that model has been the systematic effort to make Assam Congress-mukt. This was done not simply by outperforming the Congress at elections, but by drawing away the leaders who could rebuild it. The particular target, experts say, has been Gaurav Gogoi. By inducting senior Congress figures before they can consolidate around Gogoi’s leadership, Sarma has weakened the party structurally and sapped its internal morale. Dutta notes this strategy serves Sarma two purposes: “First, it reinforces the perception that real decision-making power within the BJP in Assam rests with him. Second, it advances a systematic effort to dismantle the Congress in the state.”