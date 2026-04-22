One Year After Pahalgam: A Valley’s Fragile Return To Hope

Waiting for tourists in Pahalgam, 46-year-old Farooq Ahmad stands with his pony. With the route to Baisaran restricted, Farooq finds himself with little work. "I hope it will reopen and things will get better," he says.

Waiting for tourists in Pahalgam, 46-year-old Farooq Ahmad stands with his pony. With the route to Baisaran restricted, Farooq finds himself with little work. "I hope it will reopen and things will get better," he says.