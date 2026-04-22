One Year After Pahalgam: No Bunkers, Lingering Trauma In Border Areas

People of Charunda village sit inside a bunker in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 28, 2025. Fear resurfaces in border villages along the Line of Control (LoC) following two consecutive nights of unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan. Multiple Indian Army posts across the Kashmir sector are targeted, and Indian troops respond firmly as tensions escalate between the neighbors following the Pahalgam terror attacks. Photo: Getty Images

People of Charunda village sit inside a bunker in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 28, 2025. Fear resurfaces in border villages along the Line of Control (LoC) following two consecutive nights of unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan. Multiple Indian Army posts across the Kashmir sector are targeted, and Indian troops respond firmly as tensions escalate between the neighbors following the Pahalgam terror attacks. Photo: Getty Images