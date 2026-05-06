Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

West Bengal assembly verdict triggers Constitutional debate as CM Mamata Banerjee disputes mandate 

Zenaira Bakhsh
Zenaira Bakhsh
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat
Mamata Banerjee holds a press conference at her residence after TMC lost the 2026 Assembly elections Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign after BJP’s landslide win, alleging a “stolen” mandate and institutional bias.

  • Experts say resignation is a constitutional formality and her refusal cannot prevent a transfer of power.

  • Legal routes limited with challenges likely to be fought in courts constituency by constituency.

With a blunt assertion, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee signalled that the political fallout of the party’s loss in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections is far from over. 

A day after the results handed a decisive victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee refused to step down, alleging that the mandate had been “stolen” through institutional manipulation.

“I have not lost… so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation,” she said, doubling down on claims that the election process had been compromised. She accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the CRPF of colluding with the BJP, alleging that the polls were “forcefully captured” and that her party workers were obstructed from counting centres and even assaulted. She alleged that her workers were beaten up by security forces and BJP workers while the voting was going on. 

Despite the political drama, constitutional experts say Banerjee’s refusal to resign is unlikely to alter the eventual transfer of power.

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Dr. Swapnil Tripathi, who heads the Centre for Constitutional Law at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, explained that the issue is largely procedural rather than substantive.

“Usually whenever a government is sworn in their tenure is for five years, the moment the next elections are done, the tenure of that House comes to an end,” he told Outlook.  “It has been a convention that the chief minister tenders their resignation… and continues as a caretaker till a new government is formed.”

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Tripathi said that this resignation is essentially a “constitutional formality.” Even if a chief minister refuses to step down, the expiry of the Assembly’s term changes the legal landscape.

“The tenure of the legislative assembly will come to an end, which means there is no House in place anyway,” he said. “Now that we have a fresh mandate, who becomes the chief minister will be decided by the new MLAs.”

Crucially, Tripathi points to Article 164 of the Constitution of India, which states that “The Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor.” 

Banerjee even hinted at a broader political response, saying she would consult leaders of the INDIA bloc and consider legal options. “This is not how democracy works… a wrong message goes to the world,” she said, framing her refusal as both a political protest and a constitutional challenge.

Tripathi explained that the appointment power also includes the power to remove. “Because she is refusing to submit her resignation… and does not have the numbers, the governor can simply withdraw that pleasure and remove her.”

Advocate Shreya Singhal concurs with Tripathi. Singhal says the electoral outcome itself determines legitimacy. “Once the results are fully declared… those will be the new legislators. That’s the whole point of adult franchise,” she said.

On the question of what happens next, Singhal indicated that Banerjee’s options lie primarily in legal challenges. “She would have to challenge the election on the grounds that are available… incorrect counting, issues with EVMs, or the SIR,” she said, adding that each claim would have to be proven constituency by constituency.

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Challenging the results

Tripathi outlines two possible legal routes available to the TMC. The first involves filing election petitions in the High Court to challenge specific results under the Representation of the People Act. The second is a broader constitutional challenge to the electoral process itself, particularly the SIR, by approaching the High Court or Supreme Court under Articles 32 or 226.

“If they can prove that deletions have happened in a manner that violates constitutional provisions… then they will have to go through the courts,” he said. However, he cautioned that Indian law does not allow an “en masse” challenge to the entire election; disputes must typically be granular and evidence-based.

On the possibility of President’s Rule under Article 356 of the Constitution of India, both experts are clear: it is unlikely. Tripathi says. “It applies when the constitutional machinery of a state has broken down, whereas in this case, it’s just a matter of a few days. You have a new government with a clear mandate.” 

Meanwhile, Singhal questions the need for central intervention. “If the new legislature is coming into force, what President’s Rule is required?” she asks.

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A decisive defeat 

The outgoing chief minister ruled the state for three consecutive times by winning the elections in 2011, 2016 and finally on May 5, 2021, ending the 34-year Left Front rule. The election results of the recent elections, however, paved the way for a BJP government for the first time. The BJP won 208 seats out of 294 as compared to just three seats a decade ago, a stunning change in fortunes as support for Banerjee's TMC collapsed. 

The West Bengal results were part of a broader set of Assembly outcomes declared on Monday across five regions. In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay delivered a surprise victory, with his fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) unseating established players. In neighbouring Kerala, the Indian National Congress led its alliance to defeat the Left coalition. A BJP-led alliance secured power in Puducherry, while in the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP returned to office with a commanding majority.

Banerjee’s defiance comes in the wake of a significant electoral setback as TMC was reduced to around 80, well below the halfway mark.

In the run-up to the elections, one of the most contentious issues was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise, overseen by the Election Commission, was flagged by opposition parties, including the TMC, as a potential tool for disenfranchisement. Banerjee has repeatedly claimed that voter deletions disproportionately affected her party’s support base.

Her post-result allegations echo those concerns. She claimed that “100 seats were stolen” through manipulation linked to the SIR process and other irregularities. While these claims remain unproven, they have become central to the TMC’s narrative of electoral injustice.

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Meanwhile, BJP leaders have celebrated the victory as a “historic mandate,” rejecting all allegations of wrongdoing. The party has framed the result as a rejection of TMC’s governance and a sign of shifting political ground in eastern India.

Post-election violence has swept across West Bengal following the BJP’s victory, with reports of killings, arson and clashes between BJP and TMC supporters. At least four people have been killed since the results were announced, according to the police and party officials. Violence, ranging from vandalism to targeted attacks, has been reported across several districts, including in Kolkata

Experts say that Banerjee’s refusal to resign from the CM’s position is more political signalling than a constitutional roadblock. Without majority support, her continuation in office is untenable. Tripathi said, “I don’t think any structural changes are going to come about because she is refusing to resign, it’s just a matter of process.”

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