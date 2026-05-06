Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

“I have not lost… so I will not go to Raj Bhavan. I will not tender resignation,” she said, doubling down on claims that the election process had been compromised. She accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the CRPF of colluding with the BJP, alleging that the polls were “forcefully captured” and that her party workers were obstructed from counting centres and even assaulted. She alleged that her workers were beaten up by security forces and BJP workers while the voting was going on.