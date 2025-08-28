Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of 'Linguistic Terror,' Vows to Defend Voting Rights

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that she does not believe in caste or creed, but humanity, adding that the BJP tortures poor people by calling them Bangladeshis.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mamata Banerjee
  1. At a Kolkata rally, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is unleashing "linguistic terror" on Bengalis and trying to delete voters’ names through surveys.

  2. She accused the BJP of withholding welfare funds out of "political jealousy," while pledging that "nobody will be allowed to snatch away people's voting rights."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that she would never allow anyone to take away people’s voting rights, accusing the BJP of unleashing "linguistic terror" on Bengalis across the country.

Speaking at a rally in Kolkata to mark the foundation day of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad, the students’ wing of her party, Banerjee alleged that the BJP has sent more than 500 teams from other states into West Bengal to conduct surveys aimed at removing names from the electoral rolls.

"Do not give your details if anyone comes to your house for surveys. They will use that data to delete your name from the voters' list. Instead, check directly with the polling centres and ensure your Aadhaar cards are ready, because the Centre has made it compulsory," she told her supporters.

She also accused the Election Commission of acting under BJP’s influence. "I respect the office of the ECI, but you know, lollipops suit children. If adults start taking lollipops on behalf of one party, it does not look good," she said.

The TMC chairperson further charged that the BJP was insulting Bengalis by labelling poor migrant workers as "Bangladeshis".

"You torture poor people by calling them Bangladeshis. But to me, poor people are my biggest strength. I don't believe in caste or creed, I believe in humanity," she declared.

"Recently, a migrant worker from Habra was killed in Maharashtra, but these people (BJP) never raise their voice over such atrocities," she added.

According to her, the BJP was trying to erase the contribution of Bengalis in the freedom movement. "If there is no Bengali language, then in which language were the national anthem and national song written? They want people to forget the historical role played by Bengalis. Now they are even funding movies to defame Bengal and insult our history," she alleged.

She went further, claiming, "Their predecessors were agents of the British who gave undertakings to get out of jails."

With Assembly elections due in early 2026, Banerjee has intensified her campaign, repeatedly alleging that Bengali-speaking migrants were being harassed in BJP-ruled states.

Hitting out at the Centre, she alleged that funds for key welfare schemes were being withheld out of "political jealousy".

"For four to five consecutive years, Bengal was number one in providing 100 days' work, building houses for the poor and constructing rural roads. Out of jealousy, they have stopped our funds, and now they want to impose the NRC to take away people's voting rights. But as long as I am alive, nobody will be allowed to snatch away people's voting rights," she said.

She also accused the BJP of misusing investigative agencies. "Earlier, no government used central agencies like this before elections. But the BJP has made it a routine," she said.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) was "joining hands" with the BJP. "The CPI(M) government in Kerala is claiming that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose fled the country in fear of the British. We condemn this," she added.

Highlighting her government’s welfare schemes, the CM said that women and youth have benefitted the most. According to her, 1.38 crore students have received bicycles under the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme, 53 lakh students have been provided tablets and smartphones under 'Taruner Swapna', and the 'Students’ Credit Card' has supported 92,000 young people.

She also pointed to economic progress: "Our revenue has increased nearly 5.5 times since 2011, and between 2013 and 2023, we were able to bring 1.72 crore people out of poverty. While we empower women and students, the BJP runs a 'corruption bhandar' and promotes nepotism," she said.

Apologising for the delays in recruitment drives and college admissions, she blamed it on court cases. "Those who file case after case are the ones delaying recruitment and admissions. Then they blame us. They cannot fight us politically, so now they are fighting us in court," she concluded.

