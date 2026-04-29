Bengal Elections 2026: Why Mamata Banerjee Remains The BJP’s Toughest Test

A peaceful protest by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP-led central government’s unplanned SIR and the alleged attempt to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatteejee/Outlook

A peaceful protest by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP-led central government’s unplanned SIR and the alleged attempt to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatteejee/Outlook