Bengal Elections 2026: Why Mamata Banerjee Remains The BJP’s Toughest Test

Despite an all-out campaign push and aggressive central intervention, the BJP continues to struggle against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s entrenched welfare-driven political machine and social coalition in West Bengal.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
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Mamata begins sit-in against voter roll deletions
A peaceful protest by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the BJP-led central government’s unplanned SIR and the alleged attempt to take away the voting rights of legitimate citizens, in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatteejee/Outlook
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The BJP has mounted its most intensive campaign in West Bengal, deploying top leadership extensively, but electoral outcomes remain shaped by local organisational strength rather than campaign optics.

  • Mamata Banerjee’s welfare architecture has evolved into political infrastructure, securing durable support—especially among women and economically vulnerable voters.

  • Central agency action, voter roll revisions, and security deployment may influence the contest, but their ability to override entrenched local dynamics remains uncertain.

Every election cycle in West Bengal revives the same question: can the Bharatiya Janata Party finally dislodge Mamata Banerjee? Each time, the variables change—corruption probes, central agency action, heavy deployment of forces, and high-voltage campaigns. Yet the outcome has remained broadly consistent. The reason lies less in episodic factors and more in the structure of power that Mamata Banerjee has built over decades—one that combines welfare delivery, organisational depth, and social coalition-building into a durable electoral machine.

BJP’s Maximum Push in West Bengal

The BJP is deploying every method at its disposal to persuade voters in West Bengal. The intensity of the campaign underscores the strategic premium the party has placed on the state in this election cycle.

The BJP has invested significant star power in West Bengal. Data compiled from the party’s campaign events website shows that Amit Shah held 66 rallies and roadshows across 63 locations, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted 18 events in 18 locations. JP Nadda held 10 rallies, and Nitin Nabin , conducted 19 events across 18 locations.

In contrast, across other southern and northeastern states, Modi remained the BJP’s principal vote-puller but with fewer engagements—eight events in Assam, four in Kerala, and three in Tamil Nadu. Shah, meanwhile, was deployed more selectively outside Bengal, with 10 events in Assam, five in Kerala, and three in Tamil Nadu. JP Nadda held seven events in Tamil Nadu.

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The Welfare State as Political Infrastructure

Mamata Banerjee’s primary advantage rests firmly on welfare schemes. Initiatives such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Swasthya Sathi have created a system of direct, recurring benefits that reach deep into households. These are not abstract policies; they are experienced as monthly income support, educational access, and health security on which millions depend.

The All India Trinamool Congress has fused delivery with political messaging, ensuring that beneficiaries associate these gains directly with leadership. Over time, this has transformed welfare into political infrastructure—a network of dependence, trust, and expectation. For large sections of the poor, particularly women, voting becomes less about persuasion and more about preserving continuity.

Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Voting Begins As BJP Aims To Breach Mamata’s Fortress

BY Outlook News Desk

BJP’s rise, and its ceiling

The growth of the BJP in West Bengal is undeniable. From the margins, it has emerged as the principal challenger, registering major gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and establishing a strong statewide presence. Its strategy has relied on consolidating Hindu votes across caste lines, mobilising communities like the Matuas, and leveraging national leadership appeal. However, expansion has not translated into embedded dominance.

Since the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP’s state unit has shown signs of drift—organisational inconsistencies, leadership churn, and a slowdown in high-profile defections from the TMC. While it retains the ability to mobilise large crowds and shape the political narrative, elections in Bengal are decided at a far more granular level. Here, the BJP continues to lag behind the TMC’s booth-level precision and localised control.

Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, along with election-time deployment of central forces overseen by the Election Commission of India, have become central to the political conversation. This time, the SIR exercise and the reported deletion of large numbers of voters—including many Muslim voters—are expected to influence the contest. However, it remains unclear whether these factors will be sufficient to counter the TMC’s “Bengal vs BJP” narrative.

Women voters: The decisive bloc

No analysis of West Bengal is complete without accounting for women voters, who have emerged as the most reliable pillar of Mamata Banerjee’s support. Targeted welfare schemes have ensured direct financial benefits in women’s hands, increased participation in public life, and fostered a perception of leadership that is both accessible and protective.

This has created a durable gender advantage. For the BJP, the challenge is structural: ideological appeals or national narratives struggle to displace tangible, household-level gains. Until this gap is addressed, women voters are likely to remain a stabilising force for the incumbent.

Identity Arithmetic and Electoral Stability

West Bengal’s electoral arithmetic has settled into a relatively stable pattern, with minority voters overwhelmingly aligned with the TMC and the BJP seeking consolidation among Hindu voters. However, consolidation is never total. The TMC retains segments of Hindu OBC and lower-caste voters, preventing a clean polarisation.

The result is a balanced but incumbent-favouring equation, where incremental gains by the challenger are often offset elsewhere. Breaking this equilibrium requires more than consolidation; it requires cross-cutting appeal, which the BJP has yet to fully achieve.

What the BJP still lacks

For the BJP to move from challenger to contender, two deficits remain critical. The first is organisational depth—a booth-level structure that can match the TMC’s entrenched grassroots machinery. The second is state-level leadership: the party needs a figure rooted in Bengal’s political culture who can rival Mamata Banerjee’s connect and agility. At present, these elements exist in fragments rather than as a coherent whole.

Can the BJP breach Mamata Banerjee’s fortress? Dr Tanvir Aeijaz, who teaches public policy and politics at Ramjas College, Delhi University, argues that the stakes go beyond electoral outcomes.

“West Bengal poll is quite crucial because it will show whether people reject the BJP’s efforts to grab power at any cost. These elections will have far-reaching consequences for the idea of democracy and federalism,” he said.

“People of the state notice the manner in which the central government is using every trick in playbook—from the Election Commission and administrative services to security forces, as well as the deletion of large numbers of voters—to capture power. But it will not be a cakewalk for the saffron party, because voters will intervene,” Aeijaz adds.

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