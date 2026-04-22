Amid the watchfulness, there are signs of return. Tourists ride through forest trails and pause in Betaab Valley, another picturesque valley, capturing fleeting moments of beauty. But many opt for shorter visits, wary of staying too long. One year on, Pahalgam exists in a delicate in-between, where grief lingers; livelihoods rebuild slowly, and hope returns, cautiously, with every visitor.
One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism
A year after the horrific Pahalgam attack, Pahalgam, one of the most popular tourist spots in South Kashmir, has lost its charm as tourists fear to visit it again, yet the picturesque valley continues to survive, waiting to welcome tourists. Following the April 2025 terror strike, tourism in the region collapsed almost overnight, bookings dropped by 90–95 percent, and the administration shut down 48 of 87 tourist spots, including routes to places like Baisaran meadow. The impact rippled across livelihoods, forcing layoffs and pushing many out of the tourism economy altogether. To restore confidence, authorities have reopened 39 locations with heightened security, QR-code vetting for pony wallas and guides, and an increased presence of patrols. Yet recovery remains uneven. Pony wallas wait for customers who arrive in trickles, while former hotel workers improvise to get by; their futures tied to uncertain footfall.
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