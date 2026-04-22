One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

A year after the horrific Pahalgam attack, Pahalgam, one of the most popular tourist spots in South Kashmir, has lost its charm as tourists fear to visit it again, yet the picturesque valley continues to survive, waiting to welcome tourists. Following the April 2025 terror strike, tourism in the region collapsed almost overnight, bookings dropped by 90–95 percent, and the administration shut down 48 of 87 tourist spots, including routes to places like Baisaran meadow. The impact rippled across livelihoods, forcing layoffs and pushing many out of the tourism economy altogether. To restore confidence, authorities have reopened 39 locations with heightened security, QR-code vetting for pony wallas and guides, and an increased presence of patrols. Yet recovery remains uneven. Pony wallas wait for customers who arrive in trickles, while former hotel workers improvise to get by; their futures tied to uncertain footfall.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Pahalgam rises with resilience
Tourists enjoy a horse ride through the scenic trails of Pahalgam. A year after the attacks, the region’s tourism revival is slowly gaining momentum, bringing a sense of hope back to the local community. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Amid the watchfulness, there are signs of return. Tourists ride through forest trails and pause in Betaab Valley, another picturesque valley, capturing fleeting moments of beauty. But many opt for shorter visits, wary of staying too long. One year on, Pahalgam exists in a delicate in-between, where grief lingers; livelihoods rebuild slowly, and hope returns, cautiously, with every visitor.

1/10
Kashmir terror attack anniversary
Mushtaq Ahmad, 26, from Pahalgam, earns a living by offering his rabbit to tourists for photographs. Previously employed in the hospitality industry, he was laid off last year following the closure of his hotel due to attacks in the region. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Security personnel at pahalgam
Security personnel conducting their routine check on the roadsides in Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Kashmir tourism after Pahalgam terror attack
A pony walla sits and waits for customers to take for a ride in Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Pahalgam terror attack anniversary
Waiting for tourists in Pahalgam, 46-year-old Farooq Ahmad stands with his pony. With the route to Baisaran restricted, Farooq finds himself with little work. "I hope it will reopen and things will get better," he says. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Kashmir terror attack 1 year later
Pony wallas wait for tourists in Pahalgam. One year after the region was shaken by attacks, the revival of the tourism sector is slowly gaining ground. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Security situation in Kashmir after attack
Security personnel conducting their routine check on the roadsides in Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Kashmir tourism after attack
A tourist captures a moment with goats in Betaab Valley. As tourism slowly returns to Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
India stands against terrorism
Security personnel conducting their routine check on the roadsides in Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Impact of terrorism on Kashmir tourism
An overview of pahalgam valley. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Remembrance of Pahalgam martyrs
A memorial for the Pahalgam victims, built on the banks of the Lidder River in Pahalgam. | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  4. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

  5. NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. In Photos: Uruguay Carnival

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore