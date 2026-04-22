One Year After The Pahalgam Attack: How Suspicion Still Shadows Kashmiris Far From Home

Outlook reached out to Shafi Subhan, a shawl seller from Kupwara, he was one of the 16 Kashmiri Muslims who faced the incient in Mussorie. He described the sudden escalation. "In Mussoorie, the police told us we had to leave because the situation was becoming dangerous. There were 16 or 17 of us Kashmiris, and we had to flee in the middle of the night just to stay safe."