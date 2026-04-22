One Year After The Pahalgam Attack: How Suspicion Still Shadows Kashmiris Far From Home

From housing refusals in Delhi to attacks on shawl sellers, Kashmiris describe how suspicion resurfaces after incidents.

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
pahalgam terror attack pahalgam terror attack 2025
Kashmiri Family leave due to cross border shelling during Operation Sindoor. Photo By Yasir Iqbal
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • One year after the attack, Kashmiris outside the Valley report renewed suspicion in daily life.

  • Housing, jobs, and campuses become sites where bias and exclusion play out.

  • Incidents of violence against traders reflect a wider pattern beyond isolated cases.

“It is exhausting to have your identity, your gender and your profession hanging over your head like a sword.”

For a 28-year-old journalist from Kashmir, the fallout from the Pahalgam attack did not arrive as headlines or diplomatic statements. It arrived in the form of unanswered calls, closed doors and suspicious questions from landlords.

She had decided to move last year, hoping for a better flat closer to work. Instead, the timing coincided with the attack. "It put every Kashmiri under a scanner," she says.

What followed were weeks of refusals. "I lived in Jamia Nagar for four years. Finding a house there is hard enough. It is a ghettoised area where even a small window feels like a luxury." Moving elsewhere offered little relief. “Brokers said they might ‘look into it’ for a girl, but would not even consider a Kashmiri man because of a ‘militancy taboo’."

Cover - null
One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

BY Outlook News Desk

The rejections were often blunt. In supposedly liberal neighbourhoods such as Chittaranjan Park and Lajpat Nagar, she says she was told not to expect anything. In another case, a broker stopped replying after owners asked whether she wore a burqa or hijab. "They made it clear that even if they accepted me being Kashmiri, they would not accept that."

Related Content
One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario - Representative Image
One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario
Cover - null
One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire
Security personnel at Pahalgam - PTI
What Pahalgam Revealed, And Delhi Failed To Learn
Mirza Waheed's Maryam & Son resists resolution. Instead, it inhabits uncertainty, what it feels like to live inside a question that has no answer. - Photo: Author Instagram
Beyond Suspicion And Stereotypes: Author Mirza Waheed On Maryam & Son
Related Content

She eventually found a place, but the scrutiny continued. Neighbours questioned why she lived alone and repeated stereotypes about Kashmiri Muslims drawn from films.

Inside newsrooms, the distance from what’s happening at home can feel stark. The journalist recalls covering the conflict while getting updates from her family. "I was covering the conflict while receiving videos of shelling near our home. My sister was sitting in the dark because at night they were told to keep all the lights off.'

The suspicion doesn’t stay limited to housing or workplaces. In some cases, it turns into direct hostility. In April 2025, days after the Pahalgam attack, two Kashmiri shawl sellers were assaulted in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, in an incident captured on video. According to The Indian Express, at least 16 traders left the town soon after, citing safety concerns.

Outlook reached out to Shafi Subhan, a shawl seller from Kupwara, he was one of the 16 Kashmiri Muslims who faced the incient in Mussorie. He described the sudden escalation. "In Mussoorie, the police told us we had to leave because the situation was becoming dangerous. There were 16 or 17 of us Kashmiris, and we had to flee in the middle of the night just to stay safe."

Mohammad Iqbal Chopan, another shawl seller, also recalled how the situation had unfolded. "The police forced us out at midnight. We begged them to let us stay until the morning so we could leave safely, but they wouldn't listen and made us leave right then."

Demolitions in Kashmir in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack - | Manpreet Romana |
Pahalgam Attack: What Were The Demolitions For?

BY Ainnie Arif

In the months that followed, similar cases were reported from different states. The Times of India reported that a Kashmiri vendor in Uttarakhand was assaulted and forced to chant slogans on camera. Traders and advocacy groups have since pointed to a broader pattern of harassment and intimidation, with some vendors avoiding certain areas or leaving altogether during such periods.

Describing the vulnerability they face, Iqbal says, "What can one person do when ten or twenty people come to attack you? When you are the target, you are completely defenseless." He added, "This year, they aren't even allowing us to set up our stalls on the Mall Road. They have simply stopped letting anyone from our community work there."

On university campuses, the atmosphere shifted just as quickly. According to Shozaib*, a second-year student at Jamia Millia Islamia, fear replaced routine. "After the attack, the situation became so precarious that instead of reporting discrimination, our only focus was basic survival — joining safety groups in case something happened to us."

At the same time, videos of Kashmiri students being harassed in other states only added to the daily anxiety. "It created a constant fear, wondering if we were next"

Every evening he would be on video calls with his family near the border, and they would show him what was happening on the ground. "You don’t get to ‘cope’ because you’re used to it," he explained. Balancing that with university life is difficult. "I’d walk out of an exam hall and immediately call home to make sure everyone was okay."

Even renting a home became harder "After the Red Fort blast in November 2025, it all started again. I was accompanying a friend who was changing flats, and the owner forced us to pay extra security deposits because we were Kashmiri," recalls Shozaib. "He knew we had no other options and that no one else would give us a place."

He sees the same pattern in the attacks on traders. "These people leave because there’s no work back in Kashmir. The market in Kashmir is saturated. They are just trying to earn a livelihood, and to target them like that is both inhumane and devastating."

Echoing this, Shafi Subhan says, "I have a graduation degree, but there are no jobs for us at home. I am forced to go to other states to earn a living because we have no other way to survive."

Both accounts point to a pattern, things seem normal, until an incident changes how they are treated.

Reflecting on the situation, Iqbal added, "There is no benefit in speaking up and no benefit in staying silent. If anyone makes a mistake, we are the ones who have to suffer for it. It feels better to just stay quiet."

However, on social media, troll armies launched coordinated attacks on Indian Muslims and Kashmiris, including personal attacks, threats, and calls for collective blame. - File Photo; Representative image
An Explosion Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric On Social Media After Red Fort Blast

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Shozaib* says he avoids mainstream news coverage. "We already know what the narrative is… the real story wasn’t on the news; it was on my phone in those videos of where Kashmiri students were being harassed."

A year after the Pahalgam attack, the fallout travels—into housing refusals, higher rents, scrutiny, and the need to explain one’s presence. For many, it doesn’t end there.

*Name changed to protect privacy.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

  2. Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

  3. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is Praful Hinge Playing Today? Ishan Kishan Drops Big Hint At Toss

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  5. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  2. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  3. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  4. ‘Silent Purge’ Under SIR: Voter Roll Cuts Across Samserganj, Malda, Muslims Hit Hardest

  5. Inside A Vijay Rally: The Spectacle Of A Star, The Uncertainty Of Politics In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  5. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know