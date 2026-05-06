Allahabad HC: Forest Rights Act Must Guide All Claims, Tharu Tribe Gets Fresh Chance

A recent order by the Allahabad High Court deals with both questions, while setting aside a 2021 decision that had denied forest rights to members of the Tharu community in Lakhimpur Kheri. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

A recent order by the Allahabad High Court deals with both questions, while setting aside a 2021 decision that had denied forest rights to members of the Tharu community in Lakhimpur Kheri. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav