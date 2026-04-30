SC Demands List of Work-Free Days at Noida Court

Behind these high-level legal rebukes lies a very human cost. Every day a Bar Association passes a resolution to strike, a victim’s testimony is delayed, a bail hearing is postponed, and the heavy emotional burden of a legal battle is extended for another day. Seeking to end this cycle, the Supreme Court has now ordered the district judge to compile a "strike diary" of sorts—a detailed report of every day work was stalled. This report will head to a committee at the Allahabad High Court, with a clear directive: identify the office-bearers responsible and ensure they face the consequences. In the hallowed halls of justice, the message from the top is now loud and clear—the right to protest cannot come at the expense of a citizen’s right to be heard.