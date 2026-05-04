Espanyol 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Vinicius Brace Keeps Title Race Alive For Los Blancos

Real Madrid sealed a 2-0 win over Espanyol in a Matchday 34 fixture of La Liga 2025-26 at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday. Espanyol started the match well, but Real Madrid found their footing late, with Vinicius hitting the post and others coming close to finding the opener. However, the first half ended goalless. Los Blancos found the breakthrough 10 minutes after the restart, with Vinicius combining with Gonzalo Garcia before finding the back of the net. Just 11 minutes later, the Brazilian doubled the lead, finishing off a brilliant backheel assist from Jude Bellingham. The visitors held firm to clinch an easy win, denying Barcelona a title win and extending Espanyol's winless run to 17 games.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
1/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Edu Exposito
Espanyol's Edu Exposito, left, and Real Madrid's Thiago Pitarch Pinar fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, left, and Espanyol's Omar El Hilali fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz argues with a referee during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Omar El Hilali
Espanyol's Omar El Hilali, left, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga soccer-Omar El Hilali
Espanyol's Omar El Hilali, left, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47

  2. Phil Salt Injury Update: RCB Opener Flies To England Before IPL 2026 Playoffs

  3. IShowSpeed’s “Call Me” Plea To Virat Kohli After Stumps Hit Takes Over Social Media - Video

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 46

  5. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Leads Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Purple Cap Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  4. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; TVK Leading Over 100 Seats, UDF Swings Big In Kerala

  2. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  3. Day In Pics: May 03, 2026

  4. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  5. Supriya Sule: Baramati’s Political Face

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Derided We Fell On Iran

  2. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  3. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Israeli Strikes Kill seven In Lebanon As Catholic Convent Is Demolished

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; TVK Leading Over 100 Seats, UDF Swings Big In Kerala

  2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Storms Past $233M, Beats Rivals Fast

  3. TVK Tsunami: Vijay’s Party Surges Ahead, DMK Stares At Big Setback

  4. Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Leads In 98 Seats, Sarma Ahead

  5. India’s Medical Tourism Market May Nearly Double By 2030, Says Government

  6. Cancer Caregivers Battle Silent Crisis Of Stress, Burnout And Financial Strain, Study Finds

  7. Patriot Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 60 crore

  8. Shah Rukh Khan On Sunil Narine’s 200 IPL Wickets: ‘Magician, Family To Us’