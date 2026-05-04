Espanyol 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Vinicius Brace Keeps Title Race Alive For Los Blancos
Real Madrid sealed a 2-0 win over Espanyol in a Matchday 34 fixture of La Liga 2025-26 at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday. Espanyol started the match well, but Real Madrid found their footing late, with Vinicius hitting the post and others coming close to finding the opener. However, the first half ended goalless. Los Blancos found the breakthrough 10 minutes after the restart, with Vinicius combining with Gonzalo Garcia before finding the back of the net. Just 11 minutes later, the Brazilian doubled the lead, finishing off a brilliant backheel assist from Jude Bellingham. The visitors held firm to clinch an easy win, denying Barcelona a title win and extending Espanyol's winless run to 17 games.
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