Inter Milan 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez Goals Seal Title For Nerazzurri

Inter players celebrate the victory of their 21st championship after a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

1/9 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates their victory at the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





2/9 Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu celebrates their victory at the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





3/9 Inter Milan fans celebrate at the Duomo square after Inter Milan soccer team won the Serie A title, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





4/9 Inter Milan fans celebrate at the Duomo square after Inter Milan soccer team won the Serie A title, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





5/9 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





6/9 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





7/9 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, challenges for the ball with Parma's Abdoulaye Ndiaye during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





8/9 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, challenges for the ball with Parma's Abdoulaye Ndiaye during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





9/9 Parma's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, right, makes a save against of Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno





