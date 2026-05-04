Inter Milan 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez Goals Seal Title For Nerazzurri

Marcus Thuram scored one goal. Lautaro Martinez set up another. The two players who have been at the heart of Inter Milan’s success in recent seasons carried the club to the Italian league soccer title with a 2-0 victory over visiting Parma on Sunday. Inter, which needed only a draw to secure the trophy, moved an unassailable 12 points clear of 2025 champion Napoli with three rounds remaining. It’s Inter’s 21st Serie A title, trailing only the record 36 held by Juventus, and third in six years. But Inter hadn’t sealed the title before its home fans at the San Siro since the 1989 title — nearly four decades ago. When the game was over, there were fireworks, dancing and plenty of celebrations.

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Serie A: Inter Milan vs Parma
Inter players celebrate the victory of their 21st championship after a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A: Parma vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates their victory at the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer: Inter Milan vs Parma
Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu celebrates their victory at the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer: Parma vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan fans celebrate at the Duomo square after Inter Milan soccer team won the Serie A title, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Parma
Inter Milan fans celebrate at the Duomo square after Inter Milan soccer team won the Serie A title, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Parma
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, scores his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: Parma vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Parma vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, challenges for the ball with Parma's Abdoulaye Ndiaye during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan vs Parma
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, left, challenges for the ball with Parma's Abdoulaye Ndiaye during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2025-26: Parma vs Inter Milan
Parma's goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, right, makes a save against of Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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