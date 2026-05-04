Inter Milan 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez Goals Seal Title For Nerazzurri
Marcus Thuram scored one goal. Lautaro Martinez set up another. The two players who have been at the heart of Inter Milan’s success in recent seasons carried the club to the Italian league soccer title with a 2-0 victory over visiting Parma on Sunday. Inter, which needed only a draw to secure the trophy, moved an unassailable 12 points clear of 2025 champion Napoli with three rounds remaining. It’s Inter’s 21st Serie A title, trailing only the record 36 held by Juventus, and third in six years. But Inter hadn’t sealed the title before its home fans at the San Siro since the 1989 title — nearly four decades ago. When the game was over, there were fireworks, dancing and plenty of celebrations.
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