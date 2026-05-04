Swiss Super League 2025-26: FC Thun Seal First Title In Club’s 128-Year History

Thun's Vasilije Janjicic, right, and Leonardo Bertone, lift a dummy trophy to celebrate the championship title in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP

1/3 FC Thun players and fans celebrate winning the championship title on the Rathausplatz in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP





2/3 Thun head coach Mauro Lustrinelli, centre, assistant coach Nelson Ferreira, left, and sporting director Dominik Albrecht, right, celebrate the championship title in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP





3/3 FC Thun players and fans celebrate winning the championship title on the Rathausplatz in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP





