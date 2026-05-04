Swiss Super League 2025-26: FC Thun Seal First Title In Club’s 128-Year History
Swiss soccer finally got its surprise champion Sunday in unheralded Thun, sealing a title to compare with Leicester’s long-shot Premier League win in 2016. Thun clinched a first Swiss league title in the club’s 128-year history — despite losing games on the past two Saturdays — when second-place St. Gallen dropped points in a 3-0 loss hosting Sion. That left Thun, coached by former star forward Mauro Lustrinelli, 11 points clear with three rounds to go.
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