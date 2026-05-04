Swiss Super League 2025-26: FC Thun Seal First Title In Club’s 128-Year History

Swiss soccer finally got its surprise champion Sunday in unheralded Thun, sealing a title to compare with Leicester’s long-shot Premier League win in 2016. Thun clinched a first Swiss league title in the club’s 128-year history — despite losing games on the past two Saturdays — when second-place St. Gallen dropped points in a 3-0 loss hosting Sion. That left Thun, coached by former star forward Mauro Lustrinelli, 11 points clear with three rounds to go.

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Swiss Super League Soccer Championship: FC St.Gallen vs FC Thun
Thun's Vasilije Janjicic, right, and Leonardo Bertone, lift a dummy trophy to celebrate the championship title in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
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Swiss Super League Soccer Championship: FC Thun vs FC St.Gallen
FC Thun players and fans celebrate winning the championship title on the Rathausplatz in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
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Switzerland Soccer Amazing Thun: FC Thun vs FC St.Gallen
Thun head coach Mauro Lustrinelli, centre, assistant coach Nelson Ferreira, left, and sporting director Dominik Albrecht, right, celebrate the championship title in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
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Switzerland Soccer Amazing Thun: FC St.Gallen vs FC Thun
FC Thun players and fans celebrate winning the championship title on the Rathausplatz in Thun, Switzerland. | Photo: Alessandro della Valle/Keystone via AP
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