Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Alexander Blockx of Belgium returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Alexander Blockx of Belgium returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton