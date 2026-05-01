Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Belgium’s Alexander Blockx defeated defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the Madrid Open 2026 quarterfinals, continuing his dream run and becoming one of the lowest-ranked players ever to reach the last four

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Casper Ruud vs Alexader Blockx match report Madrid Open 2026 quarter-final
Alexander Blockx of Belgium returns the ball to Casper Ruud of Norway during the quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Alexander Blockx beat defending champion Casper Ruud in straight sets to advance to the Madrid Open 2026 semifinals

  • The 21‑year‑old Belgian, ranked 69th, had never won an ATP Tour match on clay before his breakthrough in Monte Carlo

  • Blockx had already defeated Felix Auger‑Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo in Madrid

Alexander Blockx ‘s dream run in Madrid continues.

The 21-year-old emerging talent from Belgium defeated defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

The 69th-ranked Blockx had not won an ATP Tour match on clay before his third-round run in Monte Carlo three weeks ago. He’s also defeated third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and Francisco Cerundolo on his way to the last four in the Spanish capital.

“To be honest, I’m just happy with being here,” Blockx said. “Even winning my first match here. I barely escaped in the first round and I was happy about that already. Semifinals is something I wouldn’t have even dreamed of to begin with.”

Blockx became the fourth lowest-ranked player to reach the semifinals in Madrid, according to the ATP. He is the second man born in 2005 or later to reach the last four at a Masters 1000 after Jakub Mensik, who won in Miami in 2025.

“I’m proud of how I’ve played these past couple of matches,” Blockx said. “The conditions suit me well here. I feel like it’s clay which is slow, so I have time to settle and hit my shots, go for my shots. At the same time, it’s quite fast with the altitude and the heat sometimes. It’s the perfect combination for me.”

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Blockx is 4-2 against top 20 opponents, with all four of his wins coming this month.

“I thought from the first game I was hitting my ball quite well, and I made (lots of) returns,” he said. “Once I got my first game, I was really into the match.”

With the loss, Rudd will leave the top 20 for the first time since May 2021.

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