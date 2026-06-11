Latest FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets Update: Check Prices And Availability

Several venues have sold out, but there are seats available for most games

On the eve of the tournament, 29 games were sold out (with wheelchair seats available for some of those) and 75 had tickets remaining, including both semifinals, all four quarterfinals, five round of 16 matches and 14 of 16 games in the new round of 32. That’s in addition to unreleased knockout-stage tickets that won’t be available until FIFA knows which teams have advanced to specific matches.