Outlook Explains | Goalkeeper Protection Or Soft Call - The Anatomy Of A Disallowed Goal

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 6:28 pm

A fresh controversy erupted during the round of 32 match between Paraguay and Germany when referee Jalal Jayed overtuned a German goal in the extra time of the match. The decision proved to be a decisive one as the 2014 champions were denied the 2-1 lead with this decision and eventually crashed out of the tournament by losing 3-4 in penalties

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 June 2026 6:28 pm

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro gestures during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

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