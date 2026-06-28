Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Canale Denies Havertz Tap In

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Germany’s "Die Mannschaft" are set for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Paraguay’s "La Albirroja" at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. Having topped their group with a potent attacking display, Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany enters the knockout stage looking to rebound from a narrow group-stage defeat, relying on the creative spark of stars like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to break down the South American side. Conversely, Gustavo Alfaro’s resilient Paraguay are prepared to absorb pressure and utilize their disciplined 5-4-1 defensive block, anchored by the shot-stopping brilliance of goalkeeper Orlando Gill. With this being the first World Cup knockout meeting between the two since 2002, the tactical battle between Germany's rhythm and Paraguay's containment promises an intriguing test of control. As both teams vie for a spot in the Round of 16, every tactical maneuver in this Boston showcase will be decisive. Follow GER vs PAR match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jun 2026, 02:14:44 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10' | GER 0-0 PAR | Germany are beginning to turn the screw, and they were agonizingly close to breaking the deadlock just moments ago. A perfectly weighted delivery looked destined for Kai Havertz at the back post, but Walter Canale intervened with a vital, last-ditch touch to deny the forward a certain tap-in and concede a corner. Joshua Kimmich whipped the resulting set-piece deep to the back post, where Jonathan Tah rose highest to nod it back into the danger zone. The ball eventually fell kindly to Florian Wirtz on the edge of the area, but the playmaker couldn't keep his composure, sending a rushed half-volley sailing high and wide of the target. A warning sign for Paraguay, but the score remains level.

30 Jun 2026, 02:02:00 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The atmosphere is electric in Foxborough on this sweltering Massachusetts afternoon. Following the stirring rendition of both national anthems, referee Jalal Jayed oversaw the pre-match formalities with captains Joshua Kimmich and Gustavo Gómez. Paraguay have kicked off, attacking from left to right, and they have immediately signaled their intent. It’s a lightning-fast start from La Albirroja, with Julio Enciso driving forward to force an early corner down the left flank. The message is clear: Paraguay are not here to sit back.

30 Jun 2026, 01:55:04 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check PAR's Starting XI Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Jose Canale, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Gabriel Avalos, Julio Enciso SUBS: Gaston Olveira, Roberto Fernandez, Alexandro Maidana, Fabian Balbuena, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Alejandro Romero, Braian Ojeda, Mauricio, Alex Arce, Antonio Sanabria, Gustavo Caballero, Isidro Pitta, Ramon Sosa

30 Jun 2026, 01:53:01 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check GER's Starting XI Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz; Deniz Undav SUBS: Alexander Nubel, Oliver Baumann, David Raum, Malick Thiaw, Waldemar Anton, Angelo Stiller, Assan Ouedraogo, Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Maximilian Beier, Nadiem Amiri, Pascal Gross, Jamie Leweling, Nick Woltemade

30 Jun 2026, 01:44:19 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: First Knockout Since 2014 Final This Round of 32 clash against Paraguay marks a significant milestone for Germany, as it is their first FIFA World Cup knockout match since they famously lifted the trophy by defeating Argentina in the 2014 final. After enduring a difficult decade on the global stage—highlighted by consecutive group-stage exits in both 2018 and 2022—Julian Nagelsmann's side has finally broken that streak, ending a 12-year drought to return to the tournament's competitive bracket.

30 Jun 2026, 01:38:10 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A Shock Loss For Group Winners Germany concluded their Group E campaign with a 2–1 defeat against Ecuador at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. Despite the loss, Germany had already secured their place in the knockout stages and finished at the top of the group. The match began with a rapid opening as Leroy Sané gave Germany the lead in just the second minute. Ecuador responded quickly when Nilson Angulo leveled the score in the ninth minute with a strike from distance. After a high-intensity battle and a disallowed penalty for Germany following a VAR review, Gonzalo Plata scored the decisive winner in the 77th minute to secure a vital victory for Ecuador, helping them reach the round of 32.

30 Jun 2026, 01:30:36 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

30 Jun 2026, 01:22:14 am IST Germany Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Round of 32 Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM EDT (2:00 AM IST on June 30) Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Referee: Jalal Jayed