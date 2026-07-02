Record-Breaking Win: Sinner Past Pietrangeli After Defeating Borges
Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Sinner defeated Nuno Borges in the second round of the gentlemen's singles, securing a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 victory on Centre Court. The defending champion faced a highly resilient opponent in Portugal's world number 48, who pushed him hard in the opening sets. Borges even served for the second set at 5-4, but Sinner raised his intensity at the crucial moments to escape further drama. This victory was a historic milestone for Sinner, marking his 95th main-draw Grand Slam match win. With this, he has now officially moved past Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam singles match wins by an Italian man in tennis history. Up next, Sinner will face unseeded American Jenson Brooksby, who defeated Ignacio Buse of Peru 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, as he continues his quest to retain the grass-court crown. See the best photos from the Sinner vs Borges tennis match here.
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