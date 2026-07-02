Record-Breaking Win: Sinner Past Pietrangeli After Defeating Borges

Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Sinner defeated Nuno Borges in the second round of the gentlemen's singles, securing a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 victory on Centre Court. The defending champion faced a highly resilient opponent in Portugal's world number 48, who pushed him hard in the opening sets. Borges even served for the second set at 5-4, but Sinner raised his intensity at the crucial moments to escape further drama. This victory was a historic milestone for Sinner, marking his 95th main-draw Grand Slam match win. With this, he has now officially moved past Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slam singles match wins by an Italian man in tennis history. Up next, Sinner will face unseeded American Jenson Brooksby, who defeated Ignacio Buse of Peru 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, as he continues his quest to retain the grass-court crown. See the best photos from the Sinner vs Borges tennis match here.

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Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his victory against Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges 2026 wimbledon tennis
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Nuno Borges 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Nuno Borges of Portugal plays a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner 2026 wimbledon tennis
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a volley against Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Nuno Borges wimbledon tennis photos
Nuno Borges of Portugal plays a backhand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis
Jannik Sinner of Italy cools himself down after a game against Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges 2026 wimbledon
Nuno Borges of Portugal celebrates winning a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner Vs Nuno Borges wimbledon 2026
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns the ball to Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Nuno Borges wimbledon tennis 2026
Nuno Borges of Portugal plays a backhand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis 2026
Jannik Sinner of Italy gets into the court for his match against Nuno Borges of Portugal in their second round men's singles match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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