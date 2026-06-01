Former finalist Nick Kyrgios Bid Emotional Goodbye To His Wimbledon Career

A Associated Press Published at: 2 July 2026 2:04 am

Kyrgios has struggled with injuries in recent years and played only sparingly. He wouldn’t call it the end of his entire career or discuss whether he would like to say goodbye at the Australian Open

A Associated Press Published at: 2 July 2026 2:04 am

Kyrgios and partner Alexander Bublik were beaten 6-3, 6-4 by sixth-seeded Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the first round on Court 17. Photo: AP/File