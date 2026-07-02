Vintage Djokovic Crushes Tsitsipas To Edge Closer To Federer's Wimbledon Record

Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: A vintage Djokovic thrashed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court to storm into the 3rd round. The 39-year-old Serbian secured his 104th match win at the All England Club, now within one win of Roger Federer's historic record. Despite being billed as a heavyweight 2nd-round clash, the 7th seed turned the contest into a one-man show by winning 88 per cent of his first-serve points and committing only seven unforced errors. Tsitsipas, whose grass court struggles continue as his world ranking slides to 87th, failed to convert any of his five break points. The evening added extra flair with golf legend Rory McIlroy watching from the Royal Box, prompting a playful post-match exchange where Djokovic joked about playing tennis for McIlroy's Masters Green Jacket. Next up, the 7-time champion, in his pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title, faces French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated Martin Damm.

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Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 2026 wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the public after his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 2026 wimbledon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Stefanos Tsitsipas 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic wimbledon tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic 2026 wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls down during a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas wimbledon tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic wimbledon tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia applies eye drops during a changeover in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on ther second round men's singles of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic 2026 wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia enters the centre court to play against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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