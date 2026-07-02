Vintage Djokovic Crushes Tsitsipas To Edge Closer To Federer's Wimbledon Record
Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: A vintage Djokovic thrashed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court to storm into the 3rd round. The 39-year-old Serbian secured his 104th match win at the All England Club, now within one win of Roger Federer's historic record. Despite being billed as a heavyweight 2nd-round clash, the 7th seed turned the contest into a one-man show by winning 88 per cent of his first-serve points and committing only seven unforced errors. Tsitsipas, whose grass court struggles continue as his world ranking slides to 87th, failed to convert any of his five break points. The evening added extra flair with golf legend Rory McIlroy watching from the Royal Box, prompting a playful post-match exchange where Djokovic joked about playing tennis for McIlroy's Masters Green Jacket. Next up, the 7-time champion, in his pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title, faces French 25th seed Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated Martin Damm.
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