PV Sindhu Breezes Past Sophia Noble! Sixth World Championships Medal Quest Off To A Flyer

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PV Sindhu began her bid for a record sixth BWF World Championships medal with a dominant 21-7, 21-11 win over Ireland’s Sophia Noble in just 29 minutes in New Delhi on Monday. The ninth-seeded Indian controlled the match from the outset, using her experience, sharp drops, and powerful smashes to keep Noble under pressure. Sindhu will next face Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang, who defeated Bulgaria’s Stefani Stoeva 21-7, 21-19.

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PV Sindhu vs Noble Sophia BWF World Championships 2026
India's PV Sindhu during the round of 64 women’s singles badminton match against Ireland's Noble Sophia, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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In pics PV Sindhu badminton match
India's PV Sindhu competes in the round of 64 women’s singles badminton match against Ireland's Noble Sophia, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Badminton India star PV Sindhu action shots
India's PV Sindhu competes in the round of 64 women’s singles badminton match against Ireland's Noble Sophia, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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BWF World Championships 2026
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Ireland during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Pusarla V Sindhu badminton gallery
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Irelan dduring the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu opening round New Delhi pics
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Irelan dduring the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble score highlights
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Ireland during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu match pictures Round of 64
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Ireland during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu photos BWF World Championships 2026
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Ireland during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu vs Sophia Noble
P.V. Sindhu of India plays against Sophia Noble of Ireland during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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PV Sindhu straight game win pictures
India's PV Sindhu during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

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