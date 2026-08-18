PV Sindhu Breezes Past Sophia Noble! Sixth World Championships Medal Quest Off To A Flyer

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 August 2026 12:38 pm

PV Sindhu began her bid for a record sixth BWF World Championships medal with a dominant 21-7, 21-11 win over Ireland’s Sophia Noble in just 29 minutes in New Delhi on Monday. The ninth-seeded Indian controlled the match from the outset, using her experience, sharp drops, and powerful smashes to keep Noble under pressure. Sindhu will next face Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang, who defeated Bulgaria’s Stefani Stoeva 21-7, 21-19.