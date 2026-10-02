PM Narendra Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar and praises his courage during the Flydubai cockpit attack.
Machchhar reportedly tells Modi what gave him the courage to respond after being injured.
The Indian pilot is recovering in Abu Dhabi as authorities continue investigating the attack and its motive.
The cockpit of a Flydubai aircraft became a place of sudden violence this week. Now, from a hospital in the UAE, Captain Smit Machchhar has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ordeal that left him seriously injured but helped prevent a catastrophe in the air. Modi praised the Indian pilot's courage and wished him a speedy recovery.
Machchhar spoke to Modi on Friday and reportedly described his experience during the attack, including what gave him the courage to respond to the situation. The Prime Minister applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery. The conversation came a day after Modi publicly hailed Machchhar as a “HERO”, saying his courage had helped save lives and avert a major tragedy.
The Captain Who Opened The Door
Machchhar was the captain of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. According to Israeli officials cited by Reuters, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft's controls, sending the Boeing 737 into a rapid descent of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to activate the mechanism that opened the cockpit door.
That moment changed the course of the emergency. Passengers and crew members entered the cockpit and helped overpower the co-pilot, while two off-duty Flydubai pilots travelling as passengers took control of the aircraft. The plane was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar received medical treatment. All 174 passengers on board survived the incident.
PM Modi spoke with Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure.
PM said the entire country is praying for Smit. Captain Smit became quite emotional during the call and said it is a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi. During the interaction, Smit told PM Modi that he is his biggest idol.
PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. PM also spoke about Smit’s mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.
Smit said receiving PM Modi’s call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him.
Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the difficult moment as well.
From Tabuk To Abu Dhabi
After receiving initial treatment in Tabuk, Machchhar was moved to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care. India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was closely following his condition, while Indian diplomats remained in contact with his family and local authorities. India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, later said Machchhar was stable and recovering well, describing him as being in good spirits.
The investigation into the cockpit attack is continuing, and the motive remains unclear. Saudi Arabia's initial probe found that the captain had been assaulted by his co-pilot, while UAE authorities have opened their own investigation.
For now, however, the story has moved beyond the frightening minutes inside the cockpit to the quiet aftermath in a UAE hospital — where a wounded pilot is recovering and recounting the moments that helped keep a plane full of people in the sky.