Gujarat To Honour Indian Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar With ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’

Gujarat announces ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar.
Machchhar suffered serious injuries while resisting an alleged attack by his co-pilot.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia; all passengers survived.
The Gujarat government will honour Captain Smit Machchhar with the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ after he resisted an attack by his co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the award on Thursday, praising the pilot’s role in protecting those on board.
Machchhar suffered serious injuries after his Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed him during a confrontation in the cockpit. The co-pilot allegedly intended to crash the aircraft. The flight subsequently made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers safe.
Announcing the honour on X, Patel said, "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable."
The chief minister said the award would recognise Machchhar’s bravery and humanity.
"This valiant son of Gujarat has illuminated the name of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride. To honor his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon Captain Smit Machhar the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'," he added.
Patel also wished the injured pilot a swift recovery, saying, "The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with Captain Smit Machchhar."
Machchhar’s actions have drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.
Modi described him as a “HERO” who demonstrated “remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage”. He said the pilot’s valour helped save hundreds of lives and prevent a major tragedy.
Netanyahu praised Machchhar’s “extraordinary bravery”, saying he resisted the attacker despite being stabbed and seriously wounded. According to Netanyahu, Machchhar opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the co-pilot.
Trump also called Machchhar “a hero”, crediting him with opening the cockpit door and seeking help while badly injured.
A resident of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Machchhar is in his mid-30s and has spent more than a decade in commercial aviation. He obtained his commercial pilot licence in New Zealand before completing his Boeing 737 type rating at FSTC in Manesar, Gurgaon.
He worked at SpiceJet for around ten years and moved to flydubai in 2022. His brother is also a pilot with the airline.