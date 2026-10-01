Trump’s Economic Approval Hits Record Low As Voters Blame Him For High Prices: Poll

Trump's economic approval hit a record low as 65% of Americans blame his policies for high prices.
Frustration is growing over rising grocery and gas costs.
70% of adults say Trump's handling of the cost of living is "worse than expected.
The Americans are growing unhappy with the way President Donald Trump is handling the country's economy and rising prices of products. A new poll shows that Trump’s countrymen are deeply frustrated over the cost of living in the country.
According to a report by Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, only 17% of US adults approve of the Republican president’s handling of the cost of living. Just 26% approve of his handling of the economy overall, the poll found.
This marks a new low in Trump's popularity and sharpens the political pressure on him as household costs stay high.
The report also shows that a vast majority, around 65%, of US adults blame Trump’s policies for continuously high prices, and they think these factors are outside of his control.
This signals that the population in US is growing weary of his aggressive use of tariffs. It also indicates their unhappiness with the war with Iran.
About half of US adults now say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about being able to fill their tanks, up from 39% in July. They are also highly concerned about affording food.
The unease now shows up among Republicans too. About 6 in 10 Republicans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, up from about half in April. Americans are growing more worried about affording basics such as groceries and gas.
According to the report by AP, Kristen Slaven, 41, a mental health therapist from Gluckstadt, Mississippi, who typically votes Republican, said, “It definitely doesn't feel like we have trended in the right direction.” She said Trump is paying attention to the wrong issues.
She added, “Obviously wars don't help. When they're necessary, I understand. But our focus on renaming bodies of water and pieces of land, that's just stupid to me when people can't feed their family.”
According to the report, approximately 7 in 10 Americans say Trump’s way of handling the cost of living has been “worse than expected.” This includes roughly half of Republicans, who are also broadly concerned about being able to afford groceries and gas.
In his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump attacked the then-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats, on the issue of inflation and the growing cost of living. He promised his voter to lower prices.