‘Kim Jong Un Is A Friend Of Mine’: Donald Trump On North Korea’s Nukes

Trump called Kim Jong Un a “friend” while defending his approach to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
Trump blamed previous US presidents for allowing North Korea to develop its nuclear capabilities.
His remarks came as Washington continues talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a “friend” as he defended his stance on North Korea’s nuclear arsenal while opposing Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Asked about the apparent difference in stance, Trump said, “Ahh, because you had a different president. Kim Jong Un. He’s a friend of mine. He likes Trump. I like him.” He added, “As long as I’m around, he’s going to be fine.” “You know why? He respects me.”
Trump blamed previous US administrations for growing North Korea's nuclear capabilities, as they had failed to take the required steps to prevent the country from developing its weapons programme.
“He does have a nuclear capacity, a large nuclear, pretty large nuclear, not like us, but he has a nuclear capacity,” Trump said. He further added, “And you know why? Because they had presidents that didn't do what I did.
Trump has often highlighted his personal ties with Kim Jong Un as he tries to restart direct talks. He acknowledged that North Korea has a nuclear arsenal. Meanwhile, South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea from its eastern coastal area on September 20.
The remarks from Trump came amid his administration's efforts to press Iran over its nuclear program. They are also looking for a way to end the armed conflict between the United States and Iran.
Iran Talks Remain Focused on Nuclear Issue
The US-Iran talks remain focused on Tehran’s nuclear programme, with Washington opposing any move by Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Iran, which does not currently possess nuclear arms, maintains that its uranium-enrichment programme is intended for civilian purposes.
Earlier, in 2015, the Obama administration struck the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, with Iran and other world powers. Under the deal, Tehran accepted limits on its nuclear work in return for sanctions relief. Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018. He restored U.S. sanctions on Iran.
US and Iranian officials have kept indirect talks going through mediators, including Qatar, even after Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal over the weekend. Both sides are still trying to end the conflict and settle disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme. Officials on both sides have indicated that the indirect channel will remain open.