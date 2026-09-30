Prahaar Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Leads Intense 26/11 Courtroom Drama

Prahaar has unveiled a trailer.
The courtroom drama is helmed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat star in pivotal roles.
Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films dropped the trailer of Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film is led by Rajkummar Rao, who plays renowned special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam known for his role in the legal proceedings that followed the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, Ujjwal's wife and Jaideep Ahlawat appears as part of a delegation from Islamabad. The film spins around the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving attacker from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The trailer opens with Ujjwal asking a young girl what she saw that fateful night. Later in the trailer, Ajmal too appears, insisting he came to Mumbai only as a tourist.
Sharing the trailer on the social media, the makers wrote, "Naa bandook, naa goli, sirf saboot aur sachhai. Yeh tha Ujjwal Nikam ka Prahaar. #Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam trailer out now. In cinemas 16th October, 2026."
Prahaar Trailer Launch
The trailer was launched at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It was among the locations targeted during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ujjwal Nikam attended the launch.
Rajkummar Rao said, “Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning. He is a real person whose work is deeply connected to one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history. I didn’t want to simply recreate a public figure; I wanted to understand the man behind the name; his conviction and his sense of duty. Working on Prahaar has been a deeply humbling experience, and I hope we have been able to tell his story with the respect it deserves."
Avinash Arun Dhware, director of Prahaar, added, “Prahaar is not just a retelling of an event that we already know. It is an attempt to look at what happened after the headlines faded; at the people, the questions and the pursuit of justice that followed. Ujjwal Nikam’s journey gave us a way into that world. The challenge was to tell a story rooted in real events while allowing audiences to connect with the person at its centre. I wanted the film to feel human, honest and grounded, while never losing sight of the weight of what actually happened."
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar also stars Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in key roles. The film is slated to release on October 16.