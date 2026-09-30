Prahaar Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Leads Intense 26/11 Courtroom Drama

Avinash Arun Dhware, director of Prahaar, added, “Prahaar is not just a retelling of an event that we already know. It is an attempt to look at what happened after the headlines faded; at the people, the questions and the pursuit of justice that followed. Ujjwal Nikam’s journey gave us a way into that world. The challenge was to tell a story rooted in real events while allowing audiences to connect with the person at its centre. I wanted the film to feel human, honest and grounded, while never losing sight of the weight of what actually happened."