NAZA Trailer: Venice-Winning Doc Shows Gaza Genocide Through IDF's POV

NAZA premiered at the Venice Film Festival where it won the Special Jury Prize.
Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor's documentary on the Gaza genocide has attracted plenty ire from Israeli ministers, including PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
NAZA has unveiled a trailer.
NAZA, the new documentary from No Other Land filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, has dropped a trailer. The duo is part of the four filmmakers behind the 2024 Oscar winner, No Other Land.
NAZA Details
NAZA premiered in competition at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, landing a 25-minute standing ovation and making a festival record. The film then scooped up the Special Jury Prize. NAZA is set to soon be released theatrically in over 50 territories and will subsequently be made visible to global audiences for free via The Guardian website in late November. “Shot at night on the rooftops of Tel Aviv, the film reveals in detail the systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” the official logline states.
NAZA is slated to have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. It opens at IFC Center on September 30, then hits Los Angeles and other U.S. markets on October 9. Then comes the free global stream in late November. Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar has called for the revocation of Abraham and Szor’s citizenship for betraying the state.
Directors Abraham and Szor put out a statement on the heels of the global release announcement: “We made this film out of a sense of obligation to use our position as Israeli filmmakers and journalists to examine the systems behind the mass killing of Palestinian civilians for which our country is responsible. While filming members of Israel’s military on rooftops at night in Tel Aviv over the past three years, we found ourselves asking the very questions that were asked by our grandparents’ generation and throughout the 20th century: how does one group of people allow the total dehumanization of another? What do the inner workings of such a system look like? Many of the revelations in the film were published almost immediately as we learned of them, in the months following the October 7th attacks, by The Guardian (one of ‘NAZA’s’ producers), in collaboration with reporting partners +972 Magazine and Local Call. The film lets us explore something deeper than we could in our investigative journalism alone: not only the words being said but also those that are not said, the silence. It is up to all of us to break that silence.”
NAZA will likely receive a push in the award season.