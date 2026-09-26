Dorothy Box Office Day 1: Karthik Subbaraj's 10th Film Mints ₹85 Lakh

Karthik Subbaraj's Plea To Audiences

Ahead of the theatrical release, Karthik Subbaraj put up a heartfelt note on social media, "To My Dear Audience, It's #DorothyDay and though it's my 10th film, am as excited and nervous as i was on the day of release of my first film Pizza. The days i have spent making this film have changed me as a person, as a filmmaker , as an artist , as a human.This film is the most close to reality film i have made and it's the most emotional story i have told so far. This Story is based on lot of real incidents from the 90s and when i felt the need to tell this story out in the Mainstream, there was just one question that was asked often to me by many.... On what belief you want to make this film? My Answer was and is ' My belief on the AUDIENCE ' And yeah the day has come where we, the team of #Dorothy is eagerly ready to show the film to the Audience, like how a kid shows its first painting to Parents... and yeah... D O R O T H Y is all yours now....Give a little space to her and she will touch your hearts for sure.."