Dorothy Box Office Day 1: Karthik Subbaraj's 10th Film Mints ₹85 Lakh

Karthik Subbaraj's latest film Dorothy is out in theatres.
The film has made ₹0.85 crore on Day 1.
The '90s drama features Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth and Sananth.
Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's new film, Dorothy, has opened in theatres. It's his 10th outing, one has called the film closest to him.
Dorothy Box Office Day 1
As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie had collected around ₹69 lakh in Tamil Nadu net by the 6:30 pm update on Day 1. The film was running across 555 shows at that point. Its India net stood at ₹0.85 crore.
Dorothy saw 27.38% occupancy during morning shows on its opening day. The figure rose during the afternoon screenings. The afternoon shows showed 29.00% occupancy. The available show count remained at 555 as of the 6:30 pm update.
Karthik Subbaraj's Plea To Audiences
Ahead of the theatrical release, Karthik Subbaraj put up a heartfelt note on social media, "To My Dear Audience, It's #DorothyDay and though it's my 10th film, am as excited and nervous as i was on the day of release of my first film Pizza. The days i have spent making this film have changed me as a person, as a filmmaker , as an artist , as a human.This film is the most close to reality film i have made and it's the most emotional story i have told so far. This Story is based on lot of real incidents from the 90s and when i felt the need to tell this story out in the Mainstream, there was just one question that was asked often to me by many.... On what belief you want to make this film? My Answer was and is ' My belief on the AUDIENCE ' And yeah the day has come where we, the team of #Dorothy is eagerly ready to show the film to the Audience, like how a kid shows its first painting to Parents... and yeah... D O R O T H Y is all yours now....Give a little space to her and she will touch your hearts for sure.."
He also entreated audiences not to give away spoilers and post clips from the film. Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before it got a theatrical release. Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character of Dorothy in the movie. Sananth portrays Subbu, while Rishikanth plays Karthi. The friendship between Subbu and Karthi forms the film's churning fulcrum.