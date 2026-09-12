Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy Gets Standing Ovation During World Premiere At TIFF 2026

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The film features a soundtrack composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth play pivotal roles.

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Dorothy at TIFF 2026
Dorothy world premiere at TIFF 2026 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil film Dorothy made its world premiere at TIFF 2026.

  • It received a standing ovation at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre.

  • Subbaraj attended the world premiere alongside lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, Rishikanth, and producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy debuted globally at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. The Tamil film was screened in the Centrepiece section among celebrated global releases. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Sikhya Entertainment with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is the first Indian Tamil feature at the festival in the past decade.

Dorothy world premiere at TIFF

With a soundtrack composed by Illaiyaraaja, the premiere at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre drew a standing ovation, marking a warm and memorable start to the film’s international run.

Following its TIFF screening, the movie will have its theatrical release on September 25, 2026.

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Subbaraj on Dorothy screening at TIFF

Subbaraj attended the Toronto screening alongside lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth and producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

He used the premiere to frame the film’s themes and its global reach.

Dorothy is a story that comes from a place and culture I know intimately, but its questions around friendship, prejudice and human connection are universal. To have its world premiere at TIFF is incredibly special. It gives the film an opportunity to reach audiences across the world while staying true to the story I wanted to tell. And to have Ilaiyaraaja sir’s music accompany that journey makes it even more special,” Subbaraj said.

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What the producers said

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios, said, “Karthik has crafted a story about friendship, identity and human dignity that can resonate far beyond its language and its premiere at TIFF is a significant moment for the film and a proud one for Tamil cinema.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, producers at Sikhya Entertainment, called the film a “deeply human story about identity, belonging and the courage to find your way back to yourself”.

“Working with Karthik and Jio Studios has brought together different strengths and perspectives, with the shared belief that a strong Indian story can find an audience anywhere. We’re thrilled to see Dorothy begin its international journey in Toronto,” they added.

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