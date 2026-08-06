Korean Animated Feature, Long Long Night, To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

Long Long Night will premiere at Toronto Film Festival 2026.
The festival is hosting a Korean animated feature 13 years after The Fake screened.
The film is an adaptation of a children's book.
Long Long Night, an adaptation of the eponymous bestseller, has been invited to screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This is the first time in 13 years that a Korean animation feature has been invited to screen at TIFF since Colony director Yeon Sang-ho's animation The Fake (2013).
Long Long Night Synopsis, Details
Long Long Night, written by Ru Ri, is a children's story, a fable that has sold more than 800,000 copies in Korea and has been adapted into a musical and pansori, or traditional Korean opera. It is a gentle portrayal of the bond between two animals — the last remaining white rhinoceros on Earth and a baby penguin born from an abandoned egg — as they embark on a journey to find the ocean.
The 3-D animation, the directorial debut by Youm Kyu-bock, will have its world premiere at TIFF's Centrepiece section. Youm is a seasoned producer who has worked in the local advertising industry for about 20 years and has authored a picture book.
The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival boasts an unprecedented eight animated films and a 4K restoration of Ken Russell’s controversial and sexually charged The Devils.
TIFF 2026 Animated Features Highlights
The animated Centerpiece titles include Louise Bagnall’s Julian, Xu Zao’s Light Pillar and Sebastien Laudenbach’s Viva Carmen. Other highlights include Julien Chheng’s 2D-animated mythic odyssey, Muyi, Leah Nelson’s debut hand-drawn 2D animated feature, Tangles and Annecy 2026 winner, The Violinist.
The Korea release date for the feature hasn't been announced. The TIFF selection will drive anticipation while audiences wait for the official release. The Toronto Film Festival 2026 runs September 10-20. A raft of buzzy screenings have been declared.