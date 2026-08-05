Carlos Alcaraz Misses Cincinnati Open Return Following Continued Wrist Recovery

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Associated Press
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The defending champion Alcaraz has already missed both the French Open and Wimbledon due to his ongoing physical struggles, casting serious doubt on his readiness to return to top-tier competition

Cincinnati Open 2026
Carlos Alcaraz misses the Cincinnati Open 2026 as he continues to recover from wrist injury | Photo: AP/Matt Rourke
Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Cincinnati Open

  • The defending champion has missed the French Open and Wimbledon

  • Alcaraz is currently entered to defend his title at the upcoming U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew Tuesday from the Cincinnati Open because of a lingering right wrist injury that has sidelined him since April.

The No. 2-ranked Spaniard was hoping to return to defend his title in the hard-court tournament, which serves as an important warmup for the U.S. Open.

“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement. “We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

Alcaraz last played at the Barcelona Open, then missed the French Open and the entire grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

He is entered in the U.S. Open, where he is the defending champion. Recent photos and videos on social media have shown the seven-time Grand Slam winner on the practice courts, so it was thought he would be ready to play in the Cincinnati event that begins August 11.

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