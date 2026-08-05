Day In Pics: August 05, 2026

Commuters move through heavy monsoon rain, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
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Samajwadi Party MLAs stage a protest over the alleged theft of Ram temple donations, during the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra addresses a press conference on Monetary Policy Statement and Post-Monetary Policy, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: @reservebankofindia593/Yt via PTI
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'Kanwariyas’ carry water from the Ganga river amid rain as part of ‘Kanwar Yatra’ during the month of ‘Shravan’, in Haridwar. | Photo: PTI
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition MPs stage a protest march demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police excesses on students, discussion on "misappropriation" of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi before a protest march demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police excesses on students, discussion on "misappropriation" of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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TVK MLA MR Pallavi arrives to attend the presentation of Tamil Nadu government's maiden budget during the Assembly session, at Fort St. George in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar