Day In Pics: August 05, 2026

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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition MPs stage a protest march demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on alleged police excesses on students, discussion on "misappropriation" of Ram temple donations and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma