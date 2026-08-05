Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini And Lagaan Actor, Passes Away At 74 After Cancer Battle

Actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his performances in Ghajini, Lagaan and B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, died at the age of 74.
The news of his death was first shared by actor Yashpal Sharma, who paid tribute to Rawat on Instagram.
Rawat’s manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed the actor was undergoing treatment after his cancer relapsed.
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for films like Ghajini (2008), Lagaan (2001), and Sarfarosh (1999), passed away at 74. He breathed his last in Mumbai after battling blood cancer which relapsed after one month in hospital. He is survived by his wife and son.
Pradeep Rawat dies
The news of Pradeep Rawat's demise was shared by his longtime colleague, actor Yashpal Sharma, who paid an emotional tribute to the veteran actor.
Rawat's manager Siddharth Tiwari confirmed to HT, “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He has died a few hours back.”
He had been admitted to the hospital for over a month now.
Pradeep Rawat's career
Rawat's career spanned more than four decades and he worked across film industries such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Nepali. He made his film debut in the early 80s, but got recognition with the portrayal of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s popular television series Mahabharat. He was known as the fierce warrior and then later earned name and fame in the Indian cinema mostly with villainous characters.
He played memorable characters in films like Lagaan and Ghajini. Sye, and Rowdy Rathore are some of his Telugu hits.
Vishnu Manchu also paid tribute to the actor with a heartfelt post. “It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May God give them strength during this difficult time, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti (sic),” he wrote on X. May
May Pradeep Rawat's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.