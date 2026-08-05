Pradeep Rawat, Ghajini And Lagaan Actor, Passes Away At 74 After Cancer Battle

Vishnu Manchu also paid tribute to the actor with a heartfelt post. “It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May God give them strength during this difficult time, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti (sic),” he wrote on X. May