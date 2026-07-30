Jana Nayagan Editor Breaks Silence On Leak: ‘No Law To Punish Those Who Watched It’

Jana Nayagan's leak continues to weigh heavily on editor Pradeep E Ragav months after the incident shook the Tamil film industry. Speaking about the piracy case, Ragav said he has still not recovered from the ordeal and questioned why people who knowingly watched the leaked version of the film face no legal consequences. While those accused of leaking the film have been arrested, he argued that piracy also survives because millions choose to consume stolen content.