Jana Nayagan Editor Breaks Silence On Leak: ‘No Law To Punish Those Who Watched It’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

While those responsible for leaking the film have been arrested, he questioned why there is no law to punish people who knowingly watched the pirated version.

Jana Nayagan Leak
Jana Nayagan Editor Speaks Out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Pradeep E Ragav says the Jana Nayagan leak continues to affect him emotionally.

  • Around 1.2 crore people allegedly watched the pirated version before CBFC certification.

  • Police arrested 16 accused while the Madras High Court ordered piracy restrictions.

Jana Nayagan's leak continues to weigh heavily on editor Pradeep E Ragav months after the incident shook the Tamil film industry. Speaking about the piracy case, Ragav said he has still not recovered from the ordeal and questioned why people who knowingly watched the leaked version of the film face no legal consequences. While those accused of leaking the film have been arrested, he argued that piracy also survives because millions choose to consume stolen content.

Pradeep E Ragav questions lack of action against piracy viewers

Speaking to Harish Ram, a film director in a recent interview, Ragav described the leak as an incident that still affects him emotionally. It was said by the editor that those responsible for leaking the film had been arrested, but there is "no law to find and punish the people who watched it through piracy."

He compared the impact of piracy to an invasion of destructive ants, saying the damage extended far beyond financial losses. According to Ragav, thousands of people had worked on the film, making the leak a betrayal of everyone's efforts rather than just a commercial setback.

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Was Jana Nayagan Leaked Deliberately? Here's What Director H Vinoth Has To Say

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Police estimates suggest that nearly 1.2 crore people watched Jana Nayagan illegally before it received CBFC certification.

How the Jana Nayagan leak unfolded

Investigators traced the breach to a freelance assistant editor who had reportedly gained access to an editing studio, copied the raw footage and assembled a complete version of the film before circulating it through piracy networks. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing eventually arrested 16 people in connection with the case, while the Madras High Court directed internet service providers and cable operators not to distribute any uncertified version of the film.

Professional fallout and eventual release

Ragav also faced disciplinary action after the incident. Although the Southern India Film Editors Association clarified that he was not directly responsible for the leak, it suspended him for violating association rules by hiring non-member assistants. Following his apology, the suspension was later revoked.

Jana Nayagan Deleted Scenes - IMDb
Jana Nayagan Deleted Scenes: H Vinoth Confirms Six Unseen Scenes Of Vijay Will Be Released Soon

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Director H Vinoth also described the leak as a major emotional blow for the team. After months of delays and legal battles, Jana Nayagan finally reached theatres on July 23, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.

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