Jana Nayagan Editor Breaks Silence On Leak: ‘No Law To Punish Those Who Watched It’

Pradeep E Ragav says the Jana Nayagan leak continues to affect him emotionally.
Around 1.2 crore people allegedly watched the pirated version before CBFC certification.
Police arrested 16 accused while the Madras High Court ordered piracy restrictions.
Jana Nayagan's leak continues to weigh heavily on editor Pradeep E Ragav months after the incident shook the Tamil film industry. Speaking about the piracy case, Ragav said he has still not recovered from the ordeal and questioned why people who knowingly watched the leaked version of the film face no legal consequences. While those accused of leaking the film have been arrested, he argued that piracy also survives because millions choose to consume stolen content.
Pradeep E Ragav questions lack of action against piracy viewers
Speaking to Harish Ram, a film director in a recent interview, Ragav described the leak as an incident that still affects him emotionally. It was said by the editor that those responsible for leaking the film had been arrested, but there is "no law to find and punish the people who watched it through piracy."
He compared the impact of piracy to an invasion of destructive ants, saying the damage extended far beyond financial losses. According to Ragav, thousands of people had worked on the film, making the leak a betrayal of everyone's efforts rather than just a commercial setback.
Police estimates suggest that nearly 1.2 crore people watched Jana Nayagan illegally before it received CBFC certification.
How the Jana Nayagan leak unfolded
Investigators traced the breach to a freelance assistant editor who had reportedly gained access to an editing studio, copied the raw footage and assembled a complete version of the film before circulating it through piracy networks. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing eventually arrested 16 people in connection with the case, while the Madras High Court directed internet service providers and cable operators not to distribute any uncertified version of the film.
Professional fallout and eventual release
Ragav also faced disciplinary action after the incident. Although the Southern India Film Editors Association clarified that he was not directly responsible for the leak, it suspended him for violating association rules by hiring non-member assistants. Following his apology, the suspension was later revoked.
Director H Vinoth also described the leak as a major emotional blow for the team. After months of delays and legal battles, Jana Nayagan finally reached theatres on July 23, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.