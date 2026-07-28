Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Film Suffers 68% Drop After Weekend

Jana Nayagan's box office collection day 5 dropped 68%, earning ₹10.15 crore across languages.
Vijay's final film has collected approximately ₹134 crore net in India so far.
H. Vinoth confirmed six deleted scenes may return as producers continue discussions.
Jana Nayagan's box office collection day 5 numbers suggest that Vijay's final film is beginning to lose momentum after its opening weekend. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences, and that response now appears to be reflected in its weekday earnings. After showing signs of recovery over the weekend, the film witnessed a significant fall on its first Monday, raising questions about its ability to sustain a long theatrical run.
Jana Nayagan box office collection records sharp Monday decline
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated ₹10.15 crore across all languages on its fifth day, marking a 68% drop from Sunday's ₹32 crore collection. The Tamil version contributed ₹8.40 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹1.20 crore and ₹0.55 crore respectively.
The film had opened with around ₹42 crore before dropping nearly 50% on its second day to ₹21 crore. It bounced back over the weekend with ₹28.90 crore on Saturday and ₹32 crore on Sunday. With its latest earnings, the film's domestic net collection now stands at approximately ₹134 crore. The coming weekdays will determine whether it can maintain a steady pace towards the ₹150 crore milestone.
H. Vinoth's film and deleted scenes remain in focus
Apart from its box office journey, Jana Nayagan has remained in the spotlight for developments surrounding its theatrical version. During a recent success event in Chennai, it was revealed by director H. Vinoth that six scenes had been removed from the final cut. It was also stated that discussions were underway with the producers regarding the possibility of restoring those deleted sequences in theatres.
The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain. The story follows Vetri Kondan, who raises Viji to become an army officer before confronting his old rival, John Himmler.
The film, originally planned for an earlier release, eventually arrived in cinemas on July 23 after delays related to CBFC certification.