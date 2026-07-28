Betye Saar, Pioneering Black Artist, Dead At 99

A printmaking elective marked her entry into fine art. After the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Saar’s work took on more political overtones. In 1972, she responded to an open call for a show of art inspired by Black superheroes at the Rainbow Sign in Berkeley with her renowned piece, The Liberation of Aunt Jemima. Another acclaimed work, 1969’s Black Girl’s Window, framed an old window frame as a structural device to blend autobiographical elements with mysticism and racial identity.