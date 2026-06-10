Art Directors Guild Lashes Out At Martin Scorsese For AI Promotion

The Art Directors Guild has called out Martin Scorsese’s endorsement of an AI tool for storyboarding. Referring to a promotional video for Black Forest Labs’ generative AI system FLUX, the guild wrote, “In the recently released Black Forest Labs video promoting their generative AI product FLUX, Mr. Scorsese asks the question, ‘how do you communicate what you see in your head to your cast and crew?’ He claims the solution is the use of this generative AI program to do the jobs that are rightfully the jurisdiction of Art Directors Guild Local 800 artists and designers – human artists and designers who have been successfully collaborating with directors to visualize their films for decades".