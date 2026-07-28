Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions: 'Thrilling', 'Best' In The Tom Holland Series

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting early raves.
Tom Holland's film is one of the year's most anticipated events.
The latest film arrives five years after the release of No Way Home.
Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day hosted a spectacular, star-packed world premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Monday night, and soon, a barrage of first reactions surged through social media. Destin Daniel Cretton‘s Brand New Day marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as the 38th film overall in the MCU — and picks up the action after 2021’s near $2 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new film is once again are led by Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as well as Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend Ned Leeds.
Brand New Day Early Reactions
Fandango correspondent Erik Davis raved on X that the film “feels deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy.” Critic Wendy Lee Szany also wrote on X that she has “no notes” for Brand New Day, which delivered “top-tier action” and a few “tearjerker” moments. The highly anticipated sequel comes nearly five years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
“#SpiderMan #BrandNewDay is really one of the best of these. Strong emotional center, blistering action, deeply sincere. Just excellent,” Eric Francisco, the associate entertainment editor at Esquire, wrote on X Monday night.
The MCU’s Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher, Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan/Scorpion and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk also prop up in the film. New cast members entail Severance‘s breakout star Tramell Tillman and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, the latter of whom is essaying an undisclosed role. Sink's unannounced role has triggered massive conjecture.
Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both co-wrote the other Holland Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film is produced Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor. The film is within Phase Six of the MCU and is followed by December’s Avengers: Doomsday in the Marvel cycle.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in Indian theaters on July 30.