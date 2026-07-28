Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Reactions: 'Thrilling', 'Best' In The Tom Holland Series

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day hosted a spectacular, star-packed world premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Monday night, and soon, a barrage of first reactions surged through social media. Destin Daniel Cretton‘s Brand New Day marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as well as the 38th film overall in the MCU — and picks up the action after 2021’s near $2 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new film is once again are led by Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as well as Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Peter’s best friend Ned Leeds.