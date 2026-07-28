Have The Houthis Blocked The Red Sea? What Their Saudi Blockade Means For Global Shipping

The answer is no. The Red Sea has not been blocked to marine traffic. According to Reuters, commercial vessels continue to transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow gateway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, even as traffic has fallen to its lowest level in months. The Houthis have demonstrated an ability to disrupt shipping and influence commercial decisions, but they have not established effective control over the waterway. That distinction is central to understanding what is unfolding.