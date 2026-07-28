NCPI MPs Attend Their First NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

Twenty Lok Sabha MPs had earlier revolted against the Trinamool Congress and joined the NCPI. They have been sitting separately in the Lok Sabha, away from the TMC benches. Speaker Om Birla is yet to take a formal decision on recognising the NCPI as a parliamentary party. After joining the NCPI, the MPs had expressed their allegiance to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Veteran MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a prominent member of the group, had recently met the Prime Minister.